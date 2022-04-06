EU begins stockpiling gear, drugs against chemical, nuclear incidents

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun a stockpiling operation to boost its defenses against chemical, nuclear, and biological incidents amid concerns over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU will increase its reserves of protective equipment, decontamination gear, medicines, and vaccines that could be useful in case of chemical, nuclear or biological incidents, the Commission said, confirming a Reuters report from last week. . "We are taking concrete measures to increase Europe's preparedness in the face of potential threats," EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said.

The EU is setting up two separate reserves: one for protective gear, drugs, and vaccines against so-called chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats; and a second one for decontamination material which will be deployed to decontaminate people, infrastructure, buildings or vehicles that have been exposed to CBRN agents. The EU has already begun using existing reserves to help Ukrainians exposed to possible nuclear radiation in the wake of battles near nuclear plants since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Almost 3 million iodide tablets have already been delivered to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the help of France and Spain, the Commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)