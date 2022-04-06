AIMIM corporator held for 'abusing' cops in Hyderabad

A local corporator belonging to AIMIM was on Wednesday arrested after he was booked for allegedly using objectionable language against police personnel and threatening them, police said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Mohammed Ghouseuddin, allegedly behaved rudely with two police personnel at Bholakpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, when they asked to close shops (that were running till 2 am). A video of the same went viral on social media.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday asked state Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy to take stern action against the corporator.

Rao tweeted: ''Request@TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations''.

Subsequently, the corporator was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and he was arrested, a police official at Musheerabad Police Station said.

