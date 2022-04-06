Left Menu

India and Kyrgyzstan carry out 2-week military exercise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:05 IST
India and Kyrgyzstan carried out a two-week-long wargame involving their special forces in reflection of growing defence ties between the two countries.

The exercise at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh concluded on Wednesday.

''Over the past two weeks, special forces contingents from India and Kyrgyzstan shared their expertise and best practices of tactics, techniques and procedures to counter existing and emergent threats across the entire spectrum of conflict,'' the defence ministry said.

''Combat shooting, sniping, survival in mountains, hostage rescue drills and unarmed combat were practised extensively during the exercise,'' it said in a statement.

Besides sharing special skills and techniques between participating special forces contingents, the joint training further strengthened the existing bond between India and Kyrgyzstan, it said.

