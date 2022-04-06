Following are Wednesday 's Areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 53, 000, model Rs 52,000 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 42,500 Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 34,000, model Rs 30000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 14,000.

