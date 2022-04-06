Areca and coconut prices
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:34 IST
Following are Wednesday 's Areca and coconut prices.
Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 53, 000, model Rs 52,000 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 42,500 Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 34,000, model Rs 30000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 14,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Areca
- Rs 30000 Coconut
- Supari
Advertisement