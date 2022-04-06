Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes bill to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI):The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar replied to a debate in the House on the bill.

Jaishankar said the bill has been brought as "something was missing in the current law" and there was need for provisions against the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems to fulfil India's international obligations. The United Nations Security Council's targeted financial sanctions and the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force have mandated against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The bill seeks to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005. It prohibits making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The statement of the objects and reasons of the bill states that the regulations relating to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their delivery systems by international organisations have expanded in recent times. "The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 seeks to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems; empower the Central Government to freeze, seize or attach funds or other financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing," the statement said. (ANI)

