U.S. FDA says current COVID vaccines not 'well-matched' against BA.2 variant

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:49 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that currently available COVID-19 vaccines are not well matched against the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, although booster doses help protect against severe outcomes.

The comments were made at a meeting of the FDA's outside experts to discuss the timing of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters and people eligible for extra shots.

