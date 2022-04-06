CBI files report in Cal HC in school recruitment scandal

The CBI on Wednesday filed a report before the Calcutta High Court on its questioning of S P Sinha, former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC), in connection with allegations of irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government aided schools.

Sinha's lawyer submitted before Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, before whose court the report was submitted, that his client will go to the CBI office whenever he is called by the agency.

The former SSC advisor appeared before the CBI on Tuesday evening on an order of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Noting that A K Sarkar, one of the members of a five-man committee constituted by the School Education department in November 2019 for monitoring pending recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff in government aided schools, did not turn up in CBI office to face questioning, the court directed him to go to the agency's office on Wednesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed Samarjit Acharya, the programme officer of the SSC, to attend the CBI office on this day for interrogation.

The court adjourned hearing in the matter till April 27.

A division bench presided over by Justice Subrata Talukdar, taking up an appeal by Sinha against the single bench order, on Tuesday directed him to appear before the CBI but barred the agency from taking him into custody.

