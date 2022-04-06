Violence over history-sheeter's murder: Over 500 booked for unlawful assembly, no arrest so far

Police here have booked over 500 people, 25 of them identified, for unlawful assembly and blocking a road, a day after a mob vandalised two Rajasthan Roadways buses demanding the arrest of those behind the murder of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar.

The Kota police authorities also formed an SIT led by an ASP to probe the history-sheeter’s murder. However, none of those involved in the violence after the Gurjar's murder has been arrested so far, according to an official.

Forty-year-old Gurjar, a resident of Borabas village in Kota, was brutally murdered at a salon in Rawatbhatta town of Chittorgarh district on Monday evening.

A mob had set a roadways bus on fire on Tuesday morning while smashed windowpanes of another after the incident. They had also blocked a road near Borabas village by placing burning beams and wood. According to R K Puram police station ASI Giriraj Gurjar, a case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 283 (obstructing public way) of the IPC against over 500 people was lodged on Tuesday night. Twenty-five of them have been named in the FIR, he said.

The probe into the matter is under way and none of the accused has been detained or arrested so far, he added.

Meanwhile, Kota (City) SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ASP Paras Jain to investigate the murder case.

The SIT includes ASP (SOG) Ramkalyan Meena, DSP Amar Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector and cyber crime expert Pratap Singh and Constable Inder Singh.

SP Shekhawat held a meeting with members of the SIT on Wednesday noon and gave necessary directions, DSP Amar Singh said, adding the team left for Rawatbhatta for investigation into the murder case.

