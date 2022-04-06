Left Menu

Drug worth Rs 9.86 crore concealed in shirts seized; 3 arrested

Export of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic and psychotropic substance notified under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was restricted and allowed only with a proper licence from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:04 IST
Drug worth Rs 9.86 crore concealed in shirts seized; 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Apr 6(PTI): Customs authorities here on Wednesday said they have seized pseudoephedrine drug worth Rs 9.86 crore concealed in shirts bound for the United Arab Emirates.

The consignment that had 25 cartons declared as cotton shirts was examined as they were heavy and bulky. The check yielded the drug in powder form, a press release said.

Three people, involved in smuggling the substance out of the country, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the release said. Export of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic and psychotropic substance notified under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was restricted and allowed only with a proper licence from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022