Drug worth Rs 9.86 crore concealed in shirts seized; 3 arrested

Chennai, Apr 6(PTI): Customs authorities here on Wednesday said they have seized pseudoephedrine drug worth Rs 9.86 crore concealed in shirts bound for the United Arab Emirates.

The consignment that had 25 cartons declared as cotton shirts was examined as they were heavy and bulky. The check yielded the drug in powder form, a press release said.

Three people, involved in smuggling the substance out of the country, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the release said. Export of pseudoephedrine, a narcotic and psychotropic substance notified under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was restricted and allowed only with a proper licence from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)