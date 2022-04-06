Drugmaker GSK cuts ties with Russian government over Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:06 IST
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline has cut ties with the Russian government after sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the drugmaker's website showed on Wednesday, as the company's consumer arm also stopped imports of supplements and vitamins.
"We support global sanctions and will comply with them," GSK said in its update. "We have taken a precautionary approach to stop, to the fullest extent possible, any direct involvement and support to the Russian government and military."
