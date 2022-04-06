IPL cricket: Online betting racket busted, 7 held

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI): A racket involving online betting on IPL cricket matches, currently being played, was busted and seven people were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police said they raided the premises of the punters here on Tuesday and seized property worth Rs 56 lakh from the the accused. The kingpin of the racket is reportedly absconding, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)