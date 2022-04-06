Left Menu

IPL cricket: Online betting racket busted, 7 held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:13 IST
IPL cricket: Online betting racket busted, 7 held
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI): A racket involving online betting on IPL cricket matches, currently being played, was busted and seven people were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police said they raided the premises of the punters here on Tuesday and seized property worth Rs 56 lakh from the the accused. The kingpin of the racket is reportedly absconding, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022