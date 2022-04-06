'EG-MP-BOY-KILLS-FATHERREG-MP-BOY-KILLS-FATHERMP; A minor kills father for scolding over stud'

A 15-year-old boy killed his father fearing that his father will beat him up, if he fails in the class-10 th exam in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

After the incident, the boy also tried to frame a neighbour who was not on good terms with his family. The victim Dulichand Ahirwar was axed to death during the intervening night of April 2 and 3 when he was sleeping in a room, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Mishra said. He said that the victim's son in his complaint had said that he saw neighbour Virendra Ahirwar and his accomplice fleeing from the spot after the incident. Following the complaint, Virendra Ahirwar was arrested and interrogated, he said and added that the case turned out to be doubtful during the forensic investigation. Mishra said that during the investigation, the police interrogated the victim's minor son, who broke down and confessed the crime. The minor accused said that his father used to scold him for not studying and exhorted him of throwing out of the house if he fails in class 10 th exam, SP said. Mishra said the minor said that he had not studied and not prepared for the final exams and feared failing. The accused said that he decided to kill his father and then there will be no restrictions for study, he said. The minor said that he planned to frame the neighbour, who was having a tiff with his family over the construction of a drain. SP said that the minor was taken in custody and presented before the court from where he was sent to juvenile home.

