Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:25 IST
Security forces on Wednesday seized a cache of ammunition and a grenade from a terrorist hideout during a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The hideout was uncovered in the Kot Budhan forests of Mahore during a joint operation by the police and the Army, they said.

A live grenade, four AK-47 rounds, a AK-47 cartridge, two damaged syringes, a lighter, Rs 1,400 cash, a pair of scissors, six utensils, a torch, two blankets and some clothes were found at the hideout, the officials said.

A case has been registered and an investigation started, they added.

