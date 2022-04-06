U.S. says Russia sanctions give China 'good understanding' of consequences if it supports Moscow
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the range of sanctions imposed on Russia for its war in Ukraine should give China's leader Xi Jinping a "good understanding" of the consequences China could face if it provides material support to Russia.
Sherman made the remarks at a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- Xi Jinping
- Wendy Sherman
- U.S.
- State
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AP Exclusive: US admiral says China fully militarised isles
China Evergrande, units say unable to publish annual results by March 31
China Evergrande says unable to publish annual results by March 31
BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Risk Management Committee Is Looking For Solutions With Creditors
China Eastern crash is rare disaster for state-run airlines