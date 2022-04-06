Left Menu

U.S. says Russia sanctions give China 'good understanding' of consequences if it supports Moscow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:27 IST
U.S. says Russia sanctions give China 'good understanding' of consequences if it supports Moscow
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the range of sanctions imposed on Russia for its war in Ukraine should give China's leader Xi Jinping a "good understanding" of the consequences China could face if it provides material support to Russia.

Sherman made the remarks at a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022