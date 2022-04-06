U.S. says Russia sanctions give China 'good understanding' of consequences if it supports Moscow

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the range of sanctions imposed on Russia for its war in Ukraine should give China's leader Xi Jinping a "good understanding" of the consequences China could face if it provides material support to Russia.

Sherman made the remarks at a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

