UP: 3 killed after car rams bike on Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:28 IST
Three members of a family were killed when a car hit their motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

''While two members died on the spot the third succumbed to injuries in the hospital,'' DySP Netra Pal Singh said.

Kusum (32) and her daughter Kumkum (8) were killed on the spot while Kusum's husband Arun Kumar (35), driving the motorcycle, was rushed to the district hospital where he too breathed his last after some time, Singh said. According to officials, the family was going to the Rajagadhi village falling under the Surir police station area to participate in a family function.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, Singh said, adding that the car driver has been arrested.

