J-K: Terrorists' den busted in Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a terrorist's hideout in a forest area here on Wednesday.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a terrorist's hideout in a forest area here on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Reasi Police conducted a search operation with the Indian Army and busted a terrorist's hideout in the general area of Kot Budhan Forest of Mahore.

"In a joint cordon-and-search operation launched by Reasi Police and Indian Army, a terrorist's hideout was busted in General Area Kot Budhan Forest of Mahore and recovered explosive, ammunition and other items," said an official statement. It further mentioned that on information about the presence of a hideout, a search operation was conducted for three days in which, the hideout was busted.

The police recovered one live Grenade, four rounds of AK-47, one fired cartridge of AK-47, two damaged syringes, one lighter, one pair of scissors, six utensils, one torch, two blankets, two clothes and a cash of Rs 1,400 from the hideout. The Mahore police have registered a case under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 7, 15 of The Arms Act, 1959, sections 3, 4 of The Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and sections 13, 18, 23, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

