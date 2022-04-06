Left Menu

Mumbai cops ask Eknath Khadse to record statement in phone tapping case filed against Rashmi Shukla

The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:10 IST
Mumbai cops ask Eknath Khadse to record statement in phone tapping case filed against Rashmi Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have asked NCP leader Eknath Khadse to appear before them on Thursday to record his statement in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping registered against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, an official said.

The FIR against Shukla was registered at the Colaba police station here in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain, who accused her of having put the phone numbers of Khadse, a former BJP leader, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut under surveillance. The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department (SID), police had earlier said.

''Khadse has been asked to remain present at the Colaba police station in south Mumbai tomorrow,'' the official said on Wednesday. ''Apart from Khadse, the phone of Sanjay Raut was also tapped during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (in November 2019),'' he said.

As the investigation into the case is on, the Mumbai police have summoned Khadse to record his statement, he said.

Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad. The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla at Bund Garden police station in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state. Patole is now state Congress chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022