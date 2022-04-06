Heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, two arrested

Two persons, including a Myanmarese national, were arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore was seized from their possession in Champhai district near the Indo-Myanmar border, police said on Wednesday.

A patrolling party seized 314 grams of heroin on the outskirts of Melbuk village on Tuesday night, the police said.

The contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market was concealed in 23 soap cases, they said. In another seizure, the state excise and narcotics department raided an area in New Champhai on Tuesday night and seized 128 grams of heroin from the possession of a Myanmarese woman, an official said.

The contraband worth Rs 3.5 lakh in the local market was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, he said. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)