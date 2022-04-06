Left Menu

OFB's defective defence items were involved in 584 accidents between 2014-15 and 2018-19: CAG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:37 IST
OFB's defective defence items were involved in 584 accidents between 2014-15 and 2018-19: CAG
  • Country:
  • India

Defective defence items of the Centre-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) were involved in 584 accidents mainly due to quality issues between 2014-15 and 2018-19, said a report issued by national auditor CAG on Wednesday.

The defence ministry had dissolved the OFB with effect from October 1 last year and transferred its assets, employees and management to seven public sector units (PSUs).

The report by Comptroller and Auditor General said: ''584 accidents involving 10 ammunition items and one tank item during 2014-15 to 2018-19 were reported from the users' end.'' The nature of the defects observed in the accidents indicated mainly quality problems of various components, malfunctioning of ammunition and weapon damage, it mentioned.

''Substantial time taken in defect investigation of accidents delayed remedial measures to overcome the quality deficiencies,'' it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022