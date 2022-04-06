Scoreboard: KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane c Sams b Mills 7 Venkatesh Iyer not out 50 Shreyas Iyer c Tilak Varma b Sams 10 Sam Billings c Basil Thampi b Ashwin 17 Nitish Rana c Sams b Ashwin 8 Andre Russell c Brevis b Mills 11 Pat Cummins not out 56 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1) 3 Total: (For 5 wickets in 16 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-35, 3-67, 4-83, 5-101 Bowling: Basil Thampi 3-0-15-0, Daniel Sams 3-0-50-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-26-0, Tymal Mills 3-0-38-2, Tilak Varma 1-0-6-0, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-25-2.
