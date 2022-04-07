J-K: Rajouri administration suspends teacher for beating students

A school teacher has been booked and suspended for beating two girls in a government-run school in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri. The teacher, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly beat two girl students of Middle School Khaduriyan Panchayat Dramman in the Union Territory.

The incident came to light after it was highlighted on social media following which the police and administration took cognisance. "A report was received through social media of the beating of two school-girls of Middle School Khadurian Panchyat Drammen by a teacher namely Nisar Ahmed," the police said.

As per the law, corporal punishment is banned in schools, daycare, alternative childcare institutions and others. Hurting a child amounts to a crime and can make a person liable for punishment under sections 323, 325, 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 23 of the 31 ACT, 2000 states that whoever in-charge of the child assaults a child is punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months or one or both.

Meanwhile, Ahmed has been placed under suspension till further orders by the district administration. The Deputy Commissioner has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka as inquiry officer to probe the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked to inquire about whether it is true that the child was beaten, the specific reason for beating the child, the material used for beating the child (stick, rod, scale, hands, legs etc.,) and whether this is the first child beaten by the teacher or earlier other students were also beaten. He also asked for the place of posting of Nisar Ahmed and tenure of posting in this particular school along with the name of other teachers posted in the school and present at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)