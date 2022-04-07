Left Menu

UP: Missing youth found hanging from tree

A 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree, days after he went missing from the Jhijhana area of Shamli district, police said on Thursday. Vijay Kumar, an Industrial Training Institute ITI student, had been missing since Monday, they said.According to police, some farmer saw the body hanging from a tree when they went to their fields for work.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:09 IST
UP: Missing youth found hanging from tree
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree, days after he went missing from the Jhijhana area of Shamli district, police said on Thursday. Vijay Kumar, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student, had been missing since Monday, they said.

According to police, some farmer saw the body hanging from a tree when they went to their fields for work. A probe is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022