UP: Missing youth found hanging from tree

A 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree, days after he went missing from the Jhijhana area of Shamli district, police said on Thursday. Vijay Kumar, an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student, had been missing since Monday, they said.

According to police, some farmer saw the body hanging from a tree when they went to their fields for work. A probe is underway, they said.

