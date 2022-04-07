Sidhu meets late kabaddi player Dharminder Singh's family, assures them help

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met the family of the deceased Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh and stated that we will take action if police are unable to arrest the accused in three days. Sidhu on reaching the deceased's house said, "The police have not yet arrested the accused, but if the police are unable to arrest the accused within three days, then we will take the necessary action."

Meanwhile deceased Singh's father said, "We believe police and the government will take necessary actions in the matter." "We are worried about who will take care of his two children now," he added.

Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh was shot dead on Wednesday allegedly by a villager due to personal enmity. He wsa shot dead after a group clash outside a university in Punjab's Patiala on tuesday night. Patiala Superintendent of Police, Harpal Singh on Wednesday stated that a case has been registered in the matter and the police are looking for the accused.

The deceased and accused both are residents of Daun Kalan village in the Patiala district. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)