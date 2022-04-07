Left Menu

Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. Payne said Australia has now sanctioned close to 600 individuals and entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:30 IST
Australia to impose sanctions on 67 more Russians over Ukraine
Marise Payne Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on an additional 67 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday, taking the total number of people and entities sanctioned to almost 600. "Today, I'm announcing 67 further sanctions of Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who facilitate and support his outrageous actions," she told reporters as she arrived at NATO.

In a media statement issued after her public remarks, Payne said the new listings followed "the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv". Russia has said it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine and denied accusations of the killing of civilians during its occupation of Bucha, calling it a Ukrainian "provocation".

Those sanctioned included Russian military official Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, Payne said. Australia has supplied defense equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

Payne said Australia has now sanctioned close to 600 individuals and entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022