HC asks district judges to file report on judicial officers leave applications

The Delhi High Court has asked the District Judges to file a report regarding details of leave applications received from judicial officers since February 1, including the time when the information was updated on the website of district courts.

The high court has also called for reasons for the delay in the updation of information in each of the instances.

"We direct all the Principal District and Sessions Judges in Delhi to send a report to this court with regard to the leave applications received since February 1, 2022; the date and time when the same was filed, and the date and time when information with regard to the leave was updated on the website of the District Court concerned. Reasons for the delay in updation should also be disclosed in respect of each such instance. The report be sent within two weeks" a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 28 and directed that this order be communicated by the administrative side of the high court for compliance to all the Principal District and Sessions Judges here.

The court's order came while hearing a PIL by advocate Amish Aggarwala seeking directions for prior intimation of leave by judicial officers in trial courts, as done by high court judges.

The high court had on November 12, 2011, issued an order addressed to all the Principal District and Sessions Judges in Delhi on the subject 'Directions regarding advance updation of leave taken by Judicial Officers on the Website of District Courts'.

It had directed all the judicial officers of trial courts to intimate the office of Principal District and Sessions Judges at least one day in advance and it shall be updated on the Delhi District Courts website immediately.

The high court, in its administrative circular, had said that in case of any hardship or unforeseen exigency, when any leave is applied at the last moment, the concerned judicial officer shall promptly be sent the intimation through electronic means so that it is received in the office of Principal District and Sessions Judge before 10 AM to enable its uploading on the website forthwith.

However, on April 5, the high court was informed by the petitioner that this administrative order was diligently followed for some time but with the passage of time, it is not being adhered to anymore and once again there is laxity in the matter of updation of the leave status of the judicial officers serving in the district judiciary.

