Left Menu

HC asks district judges to file report on judicial officers leave applications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:43 IST
HC asks district judges to file report on judicial officers leave applications
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has asked the District Judges to file a report regarding details of leave applications received from judicial officers since February 1, including the time when the information was updated on the website of district courts.

The high court has also called for reasons for the delay in the updation of information in each of the instances.

"We direct all the Principal District and Sessions Judges in Delhi to send a report to this court with regard to the leave applications received since February 1, 2022; the date and time when the same was filed, and the date and time when information with regard to the leave was updated on the website of the District Court concerned. Reasons for the delay in updation should also be disclosed in respect of each such instance. The report be sent within two weeks" a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 28 and directed that this order be communicated by the administrative side of the high court for compliance to all the Principal District and Sessions Judges here.

The court's order came while hearing a PIL by advocate Amish Aggarwala seeking directions for prior intimation of leave by judicial officers in trial courts, as done by high court judges.

The high court had on November 12, 2011, issued an order addressed to all the Principal District and Sessions Judges in Delhi on the subject 'Directions regarding advance updation of leave taken by Judicial Officers on the Website of District Courts'.

It had directed all the judicial officers of trial courts to intimate the office of Principal District and Sessions Judges at least one day in advance and it shall be updated on the Delhi District Courts website immediately.

The high court, in its administrative circular, had said that in case of any hardship or unforeseen exigency, when any leave is applied at the last moment, the concerned judicial officer shall promptly be sent the intimation through electronic means so that it is received in the office of Principal District and Sessions Judge before 10 AM to enable its uploading on the website forthwith.

However, on April 5, the high court was informed by the petitioner that this administrative order was diligently followed for some time but with the passage of time, it is not being adhered to anymore and once again there is laxity in the matter of updation of the leave status of the judicial officers serving in the district judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022