MP: Three killed, seven injured as speeding van overturns in Sehore district

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:19 IST
MP: Three killed, seven injured as speeding van overturns in Sehore district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two women and a 12-year-old girl were killed and seven others injured when the van they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Chainpura village under Icchawar police station in the district, an official said.

The victims were on their way to a religious function at Paatliya village near Ashta town, when their speeding van overturned while negotiating a turn, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gitesh Garg said.

The victims, Krishna Sendhav (46), Dhanu Singh (45) and a girl died on the spot, he said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital.

Further probe is underway into the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

