KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, Apl.07 SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.66,350.00(66,250.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.66,450.00(66,350.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,400.00(52,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY : Rs.49,700.00(49,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,450.00(50,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)