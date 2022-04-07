Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, Apl.07 SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.66,350.0066,250.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.66,450.0066,350.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,400.0052,150.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY Rs.49,700.0049,500.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.50,450.0050,250.00 Per 10 Gms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:25 IST
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
Kolkata, Apl.07 SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.66,350.00(66,250.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.66,450.00(66,350.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,400.00(52,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY : Rs.49,700.00(49,500.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,450.00(50,250.00) Per 10 Gms.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

