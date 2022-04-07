Police personnel injured in attack by migrant workers in TN

Eight police personnel including a woman inspector sustained injuries when they were attacked while trying to pacify a group of migrant workers here, who were protesting the death of a co-worker apparently in an accident.

According to police, the migrant labourers, mostly hailing from Bihar were employed in a private oil mill at Nanjai Uthukuli village near here, took up their colleague's death with the management, which resulted in an attack late on Wednesday.

Kamoth Ram (30) working in the mill's boiler section, was walking towards the unit inside the oil mill premises when the speeding lorry knocked him down, killing him on the spot, police said. The mill management tried to pacify the protesting workers and assured them that the dead person's family would be adequately compensated. The workers, however, did not pay heed and attacked them.

Following receipt of information, police personnel comprising Inspector of Modakurichi station Deepa and Sub- Inspector Palanisamy and six other policemen rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating workers. However, the labourers did not relent and attacked the police personnel which resulted in injuries to Deepa and Palanisamy and the others. The injured police personnel were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, a police force comprising Additional Superintendents of Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by midnight. Around 50 people were arrested. Police said several workers were found to be absconding. The Modakurichi police registered a case in connection with the accident and also the attack on police personnel and investigations are on.

