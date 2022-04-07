UK: Russian shelling is prelude to new attack

Britain's defence ministry says Russia is bombarding infrastructure targets to wear down Ukraine's government and military as it prepares for a renewed assault on the country's east.

The ministry said in an intelligence update Thursday that "progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine is the main focus of Russian military forces." It says Russia is targeting the "line of control" between Ukrainian-held areas in the Donbas and those held by Russia-supporting separatists with artillery and airstrikes. The Russian military is also targeting infrastructure in the Ukrainian interior "to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government." Even so, the U.K. says that "Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel."

