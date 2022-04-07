Left Menu

UK: Russian shelling is prelude to new attack

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:59 IST
UK: Russian shelling is prelude to new attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's defence ministry says Russia is bombarding infrastructure targets to wear down Ukraine's government and military as it prepares for a renewed assault on the country's east.

The ministry said in an intelligence update Thursday that "progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine is the main focus of Russian military forces." It says Russia is targeting the "line of control" between Ukrainian-held areas in the Donbas and those held by Russia-supporting separatists with artillery and airstrikes. The Russian military is also targeting infrastructure in the Ukrainian interior "to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government." Even so, the U.K. says that "Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022