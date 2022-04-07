Left Menu

Russian facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:14 IST
Mikhail Mishustin Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)
Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

He also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.

Western countries are progressively tightening a barrage of economic sanctions imposed to try to force Russia to end its military operation in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

