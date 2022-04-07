Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, three held

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday after heroin worth over Rs 3 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dantialbori area under Laharighat police station limits and recovered 390 grams of heroin from there, Additional Superintendent of Police Suprotive Lal Baruah said.

The drug was being transported in 28 soapboxes, he said.

An investigation is underway, the police officer added.

