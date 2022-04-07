Left Menu

Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, three held

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:54 IST
Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Assam, three held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Thursday after heroin worth over Rs 3 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dantialbori area under Laharighat police station limits and recovered 390 grams of heroin from there, Additional Superintendent of Police Suprotive Lal Baruah said.

The drug was being transported in 28 soapboxes, he said.

An investigation is underway, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022