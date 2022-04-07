Left Menu

Ukrainian military says Russia likely to renew attack on Kyiv if it takes Donbas

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

Russia is likely to renew its attack on Kyiv if its forces succeed in taking full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the deputy chief of staff of Ukraine's ground forces said on Thursday.

Speaking at an online briefing about efforts to defend the capital, Oleksandr Gruzevich said: "It is likely the enemy has not given up the goal of a second attack on Kyiv - there is such a threat."

