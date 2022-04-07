Ukrainian military says Russia likely to renew attack on Kyiv if it takes Donbas
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:13 IST
Russia is likely to renew its attack on Kyiv if its forces succeed in taking full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the deputy chief of staff of Ukraine's ground forces said on Thursday.
Speaking at an online briefing about efforts to defend the capital, Oleksandr Gruzevich said: "It is likely the enemy has not given up the goal of a second attack on Kyiv - there is such a threat."
