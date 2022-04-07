Left Menu

Nashik: Sena workers protest against Somaiya over ED action on Raut

Shiv Sena workers on Thursday staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Nashik city in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate ED action against Sena MP Sanjay Raut.During the protest, the Sena workers also sought explanation from Somaiya over an allegation against him of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:14 IST
Nashik: Sena workers protest against Somaiya over ED action on Raut
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena workers on Thursday staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Nashik city in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

During the protest, the Sena workers also sought explanation from Somaiya over an allegation against him of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. On Tuesday, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

On Wednesday night, the police registered an FIR against Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Sena workers, led by Nashik district unit chief Vijay Karanjkar, staged a protest at Shalimar Chowk against Somaiya for levelling ''false'' charges against Raut and the subsequent action by the ED, the party leaders said.

They also burnt an effigy of Somaiya and shouted slogans against him. ''The central agencies are gunning for Sena leaders as per the orders of the BJP. Kirit Somaiya, who blames others, has himself accumulated crores of rupees as funds were collected under the pretext to save INS Vikrant. What happened to that money? Somaiya should be charged for sedition,'' Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022