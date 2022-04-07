Left Menu

L&T arm bags significant orders for various businesses

The water and effluent treatment business of LT Construction has secured a contract from Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Division, Karnataka to construct drinking water supply facilities, the company said in a statement.The power transmission and distribution business has secured a transmission line project in the Philippines, to be executed along with an onshore partner, that will form part of the transmission backbone to meet the growing demand for electricity in the western parts of Luzon, the Philippines.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged significant orders for its various businesses.

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a contract from Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Division, Karnataka to construct drinking water supply facilities, the company said in a statement.

The power transmission and distribution business has secured a transmission line project in the Philippines, to be executed along with an onshore partner, that will form part of the transmission backbone to meet the growing demand for electricity in the western parts of Luzon, the Philippines. Moreover, L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd (LTGS), a subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from Tata Chemicals to commission a jetty-based marine outfall system and allied works including jetty mounted piping system and diffuser system in the Gulf of Kutch, at Mithapur, Gujarat. According to the company, a significant order is valued at Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

