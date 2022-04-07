Left Menu

Two U.S. personnel injured in Syria attack- officials

The officials said this was based on initial information and could change. While it was not clear who had carried out the latest attack, Iranian-backed forces have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria occasionally.

Two U.S. personnel suffered minor injuries after an apparent rocket attack on a base in eastern Syria, U.S. official said on Thursday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said one of the personnel had already been treated and released while the second was being checked for traumatic brain injury after the incident in eastern Syria. The officials said this was based on initial information and could change.

While it was not clear who had carried out the latest attack, Iranian-backed forces have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria occasionally. Syria's main oilfields are in areas controlled by U.S.-backed forces and their proceeds are a major source of financing for the SDF forces.

Iranian-backed militias are heavily concentrated west of the Euphrates River in Deir al-Zor province, where they get supplies from Iraq through the al-Bukamal border crossing.

