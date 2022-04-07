Left Menu

VDC member's son allegedly kills self in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:31 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead using his father’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Gulzar Ahmed, the deceased, is the son of Mohmmad Fazal, member of a Village Defence Committee in Murrah, they said.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

