VDC member's son allegedly kills self in J-K's Poonch
A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead using his father’s rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Gulzar Ahmed, the deceased, is the son of Mohmmad Fazal, member of a Village Defence Committee in Murrah, they said.
Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.
