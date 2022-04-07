Decriminalisation of minor offences welcome step, say legal experts

Decriminalisation of minor offences is a welcome step as it will help unclog the criminal justice system in the country and the element of criminality should be replaced by the imposition of civil liability, legal experts said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked bureaucrats to expedite the decriminalisation of minor offences and violations and in a letter dated April 4, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked the secretaries to initiate action on certain suggestions made by the prime minister which included reviewing such crimes and accordingly taking action to repeal or amend these provisions in a time-bound manner.

Senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh said that decriminalisation of minor offences was a “good idea”, especially considering “how our judicial system is so overburdened”.

Even in the context of the central government's ease of doing business mantra, he said, “every and any step in that (decriminalisation of minor offences) direction is always welcome”.

Echoing similar views, another senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said, “There are various minor offences which are clogging the system and the government can think and try to decriminalise them. We have to see the larger picture. Because of these offences, major offences are the ones which get delayed, where trials are pending for a long time because the courts don't have the time to deal with them.” Advocate Ruby Singh Ahuja, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co stated that such a move will help promote the government's endeavour of making the country a “business-friendly destination”.

“Decriminalization of minor offences is a step to ease the backlog in courts and to take off the burden of overloaded prison infrastructure. Legislation must be brought in to deal with minor acts and omissions differently as compared to serious offences, especially for the corporate world,” she said.

Pahwa, a noted criminal law expert, said under the Companies Act, even the “most minor violations have been criminalised.'' He said that the focus should be on “major criminality” and trying to “de-clog the system” by removing minor aberrations from the ambit of criminal law.

“In Companies Act, there are various violations which were made criminal. Even the most minor violations have been criminalised. There are directors, chartered accountants facing prosecution and if we see the Companies Act as a whole and the cases, 80 per cent are those which are very, very minor in nature –which may be an aberration here and there,” he said. The senior lawyer further said that there is a special court here to deal with these minor offences under the Companies Act but “if you see the trial, they are not even moving”.

“They are not moving at all. No charges are framed. Trials are pending for a long. There is not a single conviction,” he said.

Singh, favouring the decriminalisation of minor offences, said, “Even baby steps taken will have a large impact.” “When you decriminalise a small offence, I would say –decriminalise by removing the sentence and making it still punishable with fine and fine should be with online payment,” Singh stated.

Pahwa also said that decriminalisation should be followed by “some kind of a departmental enquiry” or fine or compensation or any other consequence which is not criminal.

Referring to cases under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce), Pahwa added that the “entire process” concerning such cases ought to be changed if cheque bounce is not decriminalised.

“These are the cases which are pending for years and years and years and it's clogging the entire system,” he said.

In June 2020, the Finance Ministry had proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It had identified 19 legislations, such as the Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce), SARFAESI Act (repayment of bank loans), and LIC Act for the purpose and sought comments from the stakeholders.PTI ADS RKS RKS

