Top cop meet in Gurugram to discuss crime, coordination across northern states

Haryana Police hosted a meeting here on Thursday to discuss strengthening of police coordination and curbing of crimes across north Indian states.

During the meeting of the Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee, officers discussed a range of trends related to terrorist-gangster-criminal nexus, drug trafficking, scope social media patrolling, use of drones, and monitoring of criminal activities of terrorists/criminals lodged in jails. In the meet, officers emphasised the role of police in disaster management, capacity building, disaster resilience, as well as counter-drone actions. The meeting was co-chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Haryana DGP PK Agrawal.

The top brass of police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) proposed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among their respective units to tackle crime in the region. Besides Haryana, the meeting was participated by top officials of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, J&K, and Delhi, as well as those from the CAPF. The officers also decided to make plans for enhancing coordination and cooperation during inter-state raids and searches to ensure that the offenders do not evade arrest. Emphasis was laid on ‘real-time’ information sharing of inter-state criminal activities.

Addressing the officers, Agrawal said that strategic cooperation between inter-state Police forces will act as a ''key weapon'' in tackling all these issues. He appreciated the cooperation extended by various state Police forces to Haryana Police in controlling crime and other illegal activities. “The sharing of intelligence amongst the members will contribute towards building a safer environment in the northern region,” the DGP said. The officers present in the meeting included DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar, Special Director, IB, Manmohan Singh, Special Secretary, R&AW, Ravi Sinha, DGP Punjab V K Bhawra, DGP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu, ADG, CISF Arvind Deep, ADG, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, Special DG, CRPF U C Sarangi, Special DGP, Jammu and Kashmir R R Swain, ADG, BSF P V Ramasastry, ADGP, BPR&D Neeraj Sinha, ADGP, CID Haryana Alok Mittal, ADGP (Law & Order), Haryana Sandeep Khirwar, CP, Gurugram, Kala Ramachandran, IGP, Jaipur Range Umesh Chand Dutt, and IGP, SSB, P K Gupta.

