U.S. Senate backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday that would remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, which would allow higher tariffs on imports from the two countries.
As voting continued, a majority of the Senate backed removing Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, the latest effort in Congress to put economic pressure on Moscow and close ally Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress demands imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over Birhum incident
Sonia Gandhi continues consultations with G23, changes only after Congress prez poll
Congress MP Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in RS over rising inflation
Congress, allies have no commitment fro development of J&K, claims Goyal
Indian Youth Congress activists protest against rising inflation, fuel price hike