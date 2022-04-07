Left Menu

U.S. to probe Trump's removal of White House records to Fla.-W.Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:09 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of an investigation of former President Donald Trump's removal of official presidential records to his Florida estate, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The Post also cited a letter from the head of the House Oversight Committee to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday alleging that the department is interfering with lawmakers' probe over the 15 boxes of presidential records that included some documents marked "top secret."

