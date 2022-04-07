Man dies after being thrashed for misbehaving with woman

A 39-year-old man, who was beaten up by a group of people here after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, was found dead later in his house, police said on Thursday.

The man allegedly misbehaved with the woman near her house on Wednesday after which she informed the matter to her husband who, along with some local residents and some relatives, beat the man with sticks, they said. Subsequently, the man went to his house, but his family members found him dead that night, police said. A murder case was registered and some people were taken into custody, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)