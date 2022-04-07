SC permits Centre’s firm to dispose of mined ore from mine in Odisha

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:45 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted a Centre’s company to dispose of mined iron ore from a mine in Odisha, saying “at least this money will come to the government”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli refused the submissions that a body like the CEC (central empowered committee) be asked to examine whether the iron ore, sought to be disposed of, was mined legally or illegally.

“Now the issue is this that we have allowed the private parties to do. It does not look nice to stop a government company. Ultimately, at least this money will come to the government. Other money we do not know,” the CJI said.

To this, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO ‘Common Cause’, said that he has no objection to grant of this permission with regard to the government firm, Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that compensations were paid for mining which was held unauthorised.

The bench was hearing the plea of the firm seeking relief of permission to dispose of mined iron ore at Belkundi Iron Ore Mine and Bagaiburu Iron Mines in Odisha.

While dealing with the PIL of the NGO, the apex court, in 2014, had suspended the mining operations in Odisha.

