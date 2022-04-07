Left Menu

Rajasthan: Nine held in murder case of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar

Police here arrested nine people in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar, with investigation revealing a monetary issue behind the killing. The other arrested have been identified as Manoj Gurjar, Rahul Bheel 20, Balmukund Dhobi 27, Sonu 28, Sukhram Jat 35, Balram Jat 35, Bapulal Dhakad 40 and Hukumchand Bhramin 45.A dispute over a monetary issue was the reason behind the murder, ASP Paras Jain said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:19 IST
Rajasthan: Nine held in murder case of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested nine people in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar, with investigation revealing a monetary issue behind the killing. Forty-year-old Gurjar, a resident of Borabas village in Kota, was brutally murdered at a salon in Rawatbhatta town of Chittorgarh district on Monday evening. Police had formed a five-member SIT to probe the murder.

Among those arrested is Babulal Gurjar, the mastermind of the murder case, police said. The other arrested have been identified as Manoj Gurjar, Rahul Bheel (20), Balmukund Dhobi (27), Sonu (28), Sukhram Jat (35), Balram Jat (35), Bapulal Dhakad (40) and Hukumchand Bhramin (45).

A dispute over a monetary issue was the reason behind the murder, ASP Paras Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022