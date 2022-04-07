Left Menu

Justice S Ravindra Bhat delivers first Shyamala Pappu Memorial Lecture

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:56 IST
Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat delivered the first Shyamala Pappu Memorial Lecture here on Thursday.

Justice Bhat delivered the lecture on the topic, 'Trailblazing Women in Law'.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Attorney General K K Venugopal extended their best wishes to the Shyamala Pappu Law Foundation on this occasion.

The senior lawyer died in 2016 at the age of 82.

Pappu, who became a central government counsel in 1975, is credited with the drafting of the amendment of divorce by mutual consent when there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage.

She has argued in several important cases, including the Mandal Commission report on reservation for backward classes.

A champion for women rights, Pappu was a part of several initiatives to get women their rights and was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009 for her contributions to the society.

An alumnus of the Miranda House of the University of Delhi, she was a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and a former member of the Independent Commission on Development and Health in India (ICDHI).

She has also served as a member of the Governing Council of her alma mater, Miranda House, during 1973-74.

