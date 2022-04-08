McConnell says Democrats must make concessions in semiconductor bill
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives must make "major concessions" to legislation that would provide government subsidies for semiconductor production or it will have "no chance of becoming law," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
