Ukrainian negotiator says Bucha deaths affect mood at talks with Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia are "constantly" holding peace talks online but the mood has been affected by events including the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said in televised comments on Friday.
Ukrainian officials accuse Russian troops of carrying out extra-judicial killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.
