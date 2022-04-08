Family of four arrives from crisis-torn Sri Lanka

In continuing influx of citizens fleeing the economic crisis-torn Sri Lanka, a family of four, including two children, from the island nation landed here early on Friday.

The family arrived from Mannar in Sri Lanka in a boat and got dropped off at Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

The marine police picked them up for an initial enquiry and they would be later lodged at the Mandapam refugee camp.

The Tamil family contended that it was becoming very difficult to sustain in Sri Lanka in the wake of the severe economic crisis that has gripped the island nation, where prices of essentials have shot up exorbitantly. One of them was earlier living in the Krishnagiri refugee camp and had returned to their country post the end of hostilities.

Earlier, in different instances, 16 people had fled Sri Lanka in the wake of the economic crisis and landed here through the sea route and are put up at the Mandapam camp.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

India had recently announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to its neighbour as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February. The Indian High Commission had on Wednesday announced the arrival of two more shipments of fuel to Colombo under the Indian credit line. Rice shipments to Colombo have also been taken up by India.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had told the Centre that the state was ready to ship essential commodities like rice and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka, considering the welfare of Tamils and sought permission for its distribution there through the Indian High Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)