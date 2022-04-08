Three suspected terror operatives granted conditional bail in Tripura

Three suspected terror operatives, nabbed from Tripura’s Sepahijala district for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, were granted conditional bail on Friday by a special court.

Based on intelligence inputs, the trio -- Imran Hussain (24), Hamid Ali (34) and Abul Kashem (32) -- were arrested under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA from Jatrapur area on April 4.

The suspects, allegedly linked to a banned Islamic outfit of Bangladesh, were granted conditional bail by the special court of judge SB Datta.

All of them have been asked by the court to individually provide two sureties of Rs 75,000 each.

They have also been told to appear at the local police station every two days.

The accused would need to seek the court’s permission to leave town.

The police failed to produce enough evidence to substantiate the charges pressed on the trio, following which the court granted them bail, Jashim Uddin, the counsel for the three accused, said.

