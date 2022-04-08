Left Menu

Punjab CM issues guidelines to Govt depts to ensure staff's punctuality besides good behaviour towards general public

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Friday has issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure punctuality of all employees/officers for the convenience of the general public coming from far-flung areas to these offices, said a press release by Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:37 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Likewise, fixed timings should be prescribed in the public dealing offices to meet the general public besides ensuring good behaviour, extending basic courtesies and properly guiding them, added the press release.

It has also been brought to notice that in some offices there is a complete ban for the general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing a lot of harassment to them. In view of this, now there would not be a complete ban on bringing mobile phones rather partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons in those offices, where it is mandatory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

